Tulsa's Ezequiel Santalla won at No. 5 singles to clinch the Hurricane's 4-3 men's tennis win over Arkansas on Wednesday night at the Case Tennis Center.
TU is now 6-3 overall, while the Razorbacks dropped to 4-4.
All four of TU's points came in singles action, with three — including that from Santalla — coming in three sets. Santalla improved to 7-3 overall with his 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Melvin Manuel.
TU's Kody Pearson, ranked 56th, snapped a three-match losing streak with a 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Maxim Verboven
The third Hurricane to erase a one-set deficit was Connor Di Marco. After falling to Nico Rousset in the first set at No. 4 singles, the freshman won 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Stefan Hampe claimed the Hurricane's first point with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Josh Howard-Trapp at No. 3 singles.
Tulsa plays again this weekend in Ithaca, New York, taking on No. 16 Cornell (at 8 a.m.) and Binghamton (noon) on Sunday.