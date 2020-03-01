The Tulsa men's tennis team won twice Sunday at the Case Tennis Center, 4-0 over crosstown rival Oral Roberts and 4-3 over Omaha.
Against Omaha, the Hurricane rallied to claim the doubles point, then picked up singles wins from Juan Pablo Cenoz, Tom Thelwall-Jones and Daniel Siddall, all in straight sets.
Against ORU, TU's teams of Cenoz-Connor Di Marco and Siddall-Boriss Kamdem claimed wins for the doubles point, and Di Marco, Kamdem and Thelwall-Jones picked up straight-sets wins in singles.
TU (10-5) plays at No. 12 TCU on Friday.