The Tulsa men’s and women’s basketball teams were picked for 10th place in the American Athletic Conference preseason polls, released Monday by the league.
The TU men picked up 36 points in the voting, slotting between No. 9 UCF and No. 11 East Carolina in the rankings.
Houston and Memphis tied for the No. 1 spot, with both teams receiving 113 votes. Houston had seven first-place votes to four first-place votes for Memphis. Cincinnati, picked for third, received one first-place vote.
The Golden Hurricane, in their sixth season under head coach Frank Haith, finished 18-14 overall last season and tied for seventh in the AAC with an 8-10 league mark. TU returns two of its top three scorers from last season in forwards Martins Igbanu (12.5 points per game) and Jeriah Horne (10.1 ppg.)
Tulsa faces Rockhurst in a preseason game on Oct. 31 at the Reynolds Center, then opens the regular season at noon Nov. 5 against Houston Baptist, also at home.
The TU women received 33 points in the voting, slotting between No. 9 Wichita State and No. 11 East Carolina.
Perennial national power UConn received 11 of 12 first-place votes and received 121 points, followed by South Florida (107) and UCF and Cincinnati, which tied for third at 96 points each. UCF received the other first-place vote.
TU returns 10 letterwinners from last season’s 13-18 team, which finished seventh in the conference with a 6-10 mark. Alexis Gaulden (11.8 ppg) is the top returning scorer for coach Matilda Mossman.
The TU women host Southwestern Oklahoma State Oct. 30 in a preseason contest at the Reynolds Center, then open the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 against Stephen F. Austin.
2019-20 American Athletic Conference
Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll and Honors(First-place votes in parentheses)
T1. Houston (7) 113
T1. Memphis (4) 113
3. Cincinnati (1) 94
4. Wichita State 88
5. USF 79
6. UConn 75
7. Temple 72
8. SMU 47
9. UCF 40
10. Tulsa 36
11. ECU 20
12. Tulane 15
Preseason Player of the Year
Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati
Preseason Rookie of the Year
James Wiseman, Fr., C, Memphis *
Preseason First Team
Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati *
Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple
DeJon Jarreau, R-Jr., G, Houston
James Wiseman, Fr., C, Memphis
Laquincy Rideau, R-Sr., G, USF
Second Team
Alexis Yetna, R-So., F, USF
Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU
Nate Pierre-Louis, Jr, G, Temple
Alterique Gilbert, R-Jr., G, UConn
David Collins, Jr., G, USF
Christian Vital, Jr., G, UConn
* denotes unanimous selection
Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll and Honors(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. UConn (11) 121
2. USF 107
T3. UCF (1) 96
T3. Cincinnati 96
5. Houston 81
6. Temple 68
7. Tulane 59
8. Memphis 42
9. Wichita State 37
10. Tulsa 33
11. ECU 31
12. SMU 21
Preseason Players of the Year
Kay Kay Wright, G, UCF
Crystal Dangerfield, G, UConn
Preseason First Team
Kay Kay Wright, G, UCF
Crystal Dangerfield, G, UConn*
Megan Walker, F, UConn
Mia Davis, F, Temple*
Krystal Freeman, F, Tulane
Second Team
Antoinette Miller, G, Cincinnati
IImar’I Thomas, F, Cincinnati
Christyn Williams, G, UConn
Dorian Branch, G, Houston
Enna Pehadzic, G, USF
*denotes unanimous selection