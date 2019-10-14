The Tulsa men’s and women’s basketball teams were picked for 10th place in the American Athletic Conference preseason polls, released Monday by the league.

The TU men picked up 36 points in the voting, slotting between No. 9 UCF and No. 11 East Carolina in the rankings.

Houston and Memphis tied for the No. 1 spot, with both teams receiving 113 votes. Houston had seven first-place votes to four first-place votes for Memphis. Cincinnati, picked for third, received one first-place vote.

The Golden Hurricane, in their sixth season under head coach Frank Haith, finished 18-14 overall last season and tied for seventh in the AAC with an 8-10 league mark. TU returns two of its top three scorers from last season in forwards Martins Igbanu (12.5 points per game) and Jeriah Horne (10.1 ppg.)

Tulsa faces Rockhurst in a preseason game on Oct. 31 at the Reynolds Center, then opens the regular season at noon Nov. 5 against Houston Baptist, also at home.

The TU women received 33 points in the voting, slotting between No. 9 Wichita State and No. 11 East Carolina.

Perennial national power UConn received 11 of 12 first-place votes and received 121 points, followed by South Florida (107) and UCF and Cincinnati, which tied for third at 96 points each. UCF received the other first-place vote.

TU returns 10 letterwinners from last season’s 13-18 team, which finished seventh in the conference with a 6-10 mark. Alexis Gaulden (11.8 ppg) is the top returning scorer for coach Matilda Mossman.

The TU women host Southwestern Oklahoma State Oct. 30 in a preseason contest at the Reynolds Center, then open the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 against Stephen F. Austin.

2019-20 American Athletic Conference

Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll and Honors(First-place votes in parentheses)

T1. Houston (7) 113

T1. Memphis (4) 113

3. Cincinnati (1) 94

4. Wichita State 88

5. USF 79

6. UConn 75

7. Temple 72

8. SMU 47

9. UCF 40

10. Tulsa 36

11. ECU 20

12. Tulane 15

Preseason Player of the Year

Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Preseason Rookie of the Year

James Wiseman, Fr., C, Memphis *

Preseason First Team

Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati *

Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple

DeJon Jarreau, R-Jr., G, Houston

James Wiseman, Fr., C, Memphis

Laquincy Rideau, R-Sr., G, USF

Second Team

Alexis Yetna, R-So., F, USF

Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU

Nate Pierre-Louis, Jr, G, Temple

Alterique Gilbert, R-Jr., G, UConn

David Collins, Jr., G, USF

Christian Vital, Jr., G, UConn

* denotes unanimous selection

Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll and Honors(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. UConn (11) 121

2. USF 107

T3. UCF (1) 96

T3. Cincinnati 96

5. Houston 81

6. Temple 68

7. Tulane 59

8. Memphis 42

9. Wichita State 37

10. Tulsa 33

11. ECU 31

12. SMU 21

Preseason Players of the Year

Kay Kay Wright, G, UCF

Crystal Dangerfield, G, UConn

Preseason First Team

Kay Kay Wright, G, UCF

Crystal Dangerfield, G, UConn*

Megan Walker, F, UConn

Mia Davis, F, Temple*

Krystal Freeman, F, Tulane

Second Team

Antoinette Miller, G, Cincinnati

IImar’I Thomas, F, Cincinnati

Christyn Williams, G, UConn

Dorian Branch, G, Houston

Enna Pehadzic, G, USF

*denotes unanimous selection