Matchups with Arkansas, Kansas State and Vanderbilt highlight the University of Tulsa nonconference basketball schedule released Monday.
The 13-game schedule features eight home games, four true-road contests and a matchup with Colorado State at the BOK Center.
The Hurricane, under sixth-year head coach Frank Haith, opens the season Nov. 5 against Houston Baptist at the Reynolds Center as part of the third annual Backboards & Blackboards Educational Day.
A trip to Texas-Arlington follows on Nov. 9, part of a two-for-one series that started last season with a 72-58 victory at the Reynolds Center. TU returns home for four consecutive road games against Oral Roberts (Nov. 12), Austin Peay (Nov. 16), Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 19) and South Carolina State (Nov. 27).
The month will close with a visit to Vanderbilt on Nov. 30 for the second meeting in program history with the Commodores and the first since 1950. The Hurricane has home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 4, Arkansas State on Dec. 7 and Boise State on Dec. 10, the last of which is the first of a home-and-home series.
TU’s last three nonconference games will be away from the Reynolds Center, starting with a Dec. 14 matchup at Arkansas for the first meeting between the programs since 2007. The series also is the first of a home-and-home.
Following the game against Colorado State on Dec. 21, the Hurricane closes out a three-game series with Kansas State on Dec. 29 in Manhattan. TU has prevailed in the previous two meetings in Wichita and at the Reynolds Center.
Game times and the 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
2019-20 TU basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 5: Houston Baptist
Nov. 9: at Texas-Arlington
Nov. 12: Oral Roberts
Nov. 16: Austin Peay
Nov. 19: Southeastern La.
Nov. 27: South Carolina State
Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt
Dec. 4: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dec. 7: Arkansas State
Dec. 10: Boise State
Dec. 14: at Arkansas
Dec. 21: vs. Colorado State (BOK Center)
Dec. 29: at Kansas State