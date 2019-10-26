Freshman walk-on from Jenks makes big play
When Memphis fumbled a kickoff in the second quarter, it was a Jenks graduate that jumped on the ball. Linebacker Mitchell Kulkin, a freshman walk-on, was awarded the fumble that gave TU the ball on Memphis’ 23-yard line. The Hurricane ultimately missed a field goal to end the drive that was set up by Kulkin’s fumble recovery.
Brooks hits century mark for third time this season
University of Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks surpassed 100 rushing yards for the third time this season Saturday night. Brooks eclipsed the century mark with a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Before Saturday, Brooks had gone four games without reaching 100 yards rushing.
New helmets for TU
Homecoming meant throwback helmets for the Hurricane. TU was featured on SportsCenter on Saturday morning because of the helmets players wore Saturday night. The gold helmet featured TU’s logo from 1985-91, which is “Tulsa” in cursive with gold, white and red stripes behind it.