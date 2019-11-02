Robinson picks two
Tulsa senior cornerback Reggie Robinson II secured two interceptions Saturday against Tulane, snagging a pass in man coverage in the second quarter and plucking another from the air in zone coverage early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Reggie played unbelievable tonight,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “They only threw it 16 times; they were 12-of-16 and he had two picks. Reggie, I thought on both plays, played it perfectly. Huge plays for us right there.”
Two weeks ago, Robinson intercepted a pass in the loss at Cincinnati that was negated by penalty on the play. He has recorded all three of the Hurricane’s interceptions this season.
“I’m always ready,” he said. “That’s what I look for every game.”
Big day for Rainey
After missing seven of his 16 field-goal attempts — including the game-winner against Memphis last week — redshirt freshman Jacob Rainey rebounded Saturday. He made all four of his attempts, connecting from 32, 37, 38 and 40 yards.
“I was really proud of Rainey after everything he’s been through,” Montgomery said. “I thought he had a really good night, stepped in and made some big kicks especially the one late against the wind.”
Player out again
Nose guard Jaxon Player missed a second game in a row with an injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Tyarise Stevenson.
Tight end Denzel Carter did not make the trip for undisclosed reasons. James Palmer filled in for Carter and was a key weapon, catching two passes for 46 yards.
Palmer left the game with an apparent left shoulder injury and freshman Ethan Hall from Bixby made his career debut.
Also making his debut was freshman offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who filled in when left tackle Chris Ivy Jr. twice left the game with an injury.