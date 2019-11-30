Tulsa at ECU

GREENVILLE, NC — NOVEMBER 30: during a game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates on November 30, 2019 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC. GREG THOMPSON/Tulsa World

 Greg Thompson

Hurricane offense saves best for last

Tulsa’s longest plays of the season came in its final game Saturday at East Carolina, a 64-yard run by Shamari Brooks in the first quarter and a 66-yard catch by Sam Crawford Jr., also in the first quarter.

Brooks’ run also was the longest of his career, and he went on to rush for a career-high 202 yards, the most by a TU player since D’Angelo Brewer rushed for 255 against Temple in 2017.

Brooks, Stokes hit 1,000 yards

With a standout performance that included his first career receiving touchdown, Brooks surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season, finishing with 1,046 yards.

Receiver Keylon Stokes also hit the milestone, becoming the first Hurricane receiver to record at least 1,000 yards in a season since his brother, Keevan Lucas, and Josh Atkinson accomplished the feat in 2016.

Another big season for Edmiston

Linebacker Cooper Edmiston’s first tackle gave him 100 on the year, making it a third consecutive season in which he recorded at least 100 tackles. Only two other players have had three 100-tackle seasons: Robert Tennon (1978-80) and Michael Mudoh (2013-15).

Edmiston had seven tackles Saturday and concluded his career with 343.

Tulsa-area players score TDs

Of the seven Hurricane players who produced TDs at ECU, four were from the Tulsa area: Brooks (Union High School), running back T.K. Wilkerson (Skiatook), running back Corey Taylor II (Holland Hall) and tight end Ethan Hall (Bixby). Danny Donley (Jenks) also had a PAT.

Hall, a freshman, scored on his first career catch, rumbling 39 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.

