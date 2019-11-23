Seniors honored
Sixteen University of Tulsa players played in their last game at Chapman Stadium on Saturday night and were recognized before the game as part of Senior Night festivities.
The group was the first set of seniors honored that was fully assembled by coach Philip Montgomery, who’s in his fifth season at the helm. The class included Jarion Anderson, Thomas Bennett, Manny Bunch, Diamon Cannon, Danny Donley, Cooper Edmiston, Trevis Gipson, Judge Hartin, Chris Ivy Jr., Brandon Johnson, Keenen Johnson, Andrew McKinnis, Reggie Robinson II, Shemarr Robinson, Jordan Rodriguez and Keidrien Wadley.
Hurricane turnover streak reaches double digits
It’s been a while since TU finished a game without a turnover.
Allie Green IV’s fumble recovery in the first quarter against Houston gave the Hurricane defense a turnover in its 10th straight game. During that streak, TU has forced at least one fumble in all but one game — against Tulane.
The Hurricane has forced a turnover in every game but its season opener against Michigan State on Aug. 30.
Smith returns from injury
TU quarterback Zach Smith was back Saturday night.
Smith exited TU’s last game against UCF two weeks ago early with a left leg injury. Seth Boomer was under center the entire second half, as the Hurricane upset UCF, 34-31.
After a bye week, Montgomery did not have an update on Smith’s health status at Tuesday’s weekly news conference, but Smith started TU’s home finale Saturday.
Montgomery faces former team
Montgomery is no stranger to Houston, and not just because TU has played the Cougars every season since 2014.
Montgomery spent three seasons on Houston’s coaching staff from 2003-07. He started as the Cougars’ quarterbacks and running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006 for one season. During his time at Houston, Montgomery coached future NFL quarterbacks Kevin Kolb and Case Keenum.