University of Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul has landed a significant honor, having been selected as the American Athletic Conference’s representative to the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Paul, a fourth-year junior, also will be the chairman of the conference’s SAAC executive board for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. He is the first football player from the American appointed to the national SAAC and the first athlete from TU to be the league’s national representative.
“I am more than honored with this appointment by the American Athletic Conference,” Paul said in a statement. “During the 2019-20 academic year, I had the privilege of serving as the SAAC Coordinator of Community Engagement for our league.
“It was a tremendous year of growth, and I look forward to this new opportunity and the mission to boldly represent every student-athlete in our conference at the national level. Our experiences as student-athletes are very unique and to have a platform where our voices are heard and bolstered is important.”
A Houston native, Paul started all 12 games in 2019 at left guard after starting eight games at right guard the previous season. He was named to TU’s 2019-20 Ultimate Team, which recognizes the top athletes based on academic and athletic success in addition to campus involvement, character and community outreach.
Paul is pursuing a degree in computer information systems, and he is a member of the University Ambassadors, the Student Association, the Black Men’s Initiative, the Future Alumni Council and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Tulsa.