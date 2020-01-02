Mention Temple’s winless record at the Reynolds Center, and typically-outgoing University of Tulsa coach Frank Haith will provide no comment.
“I’m not going to answer that,” Haith said with a laugh, attempting to avoid a jinx.
As the home team, the Hurricane has prevailed in all five meetings in the series, winning by an average of 15.6 points. Heading into Friday night’s game, Temple is unbeaten on the road this season.
“They had a great road win at Central Florida,” Haith said. “I think it’s obviously a great challenge. We’ve had some really good games against Temple over the years.
“They’ve got a new coach, but they’re doing a lot of the same things. Aaron McKie is doing a great job there. I think they’re super talented. They’re very athletic and they play with a lot of confidence.”
Tulsa (8-5) opens American Athletic Conference play on a three-game skid, having been dealt deflating outcomes of late, including a triple-overtime loss to Colorado State and a two-point defeat at Kansas State. Officiating played a crucial role in each, with three players fouling out in the former and a late no-call occurring in the latter.
“We really competed the last couple of games,” Haith said. “Sometimes you can compete your butt off and the balls just don’t bounce your way at the end and you don’t make quite enough plays. But I like our mindset in terms of how well we’re competing. That’s really important.”
To overachieve its preseason projection of 10th place out of 12 teams in the league, the Hurricane will require more consistent outings from its personnel. Of the 10-man rotation, six players have taken turns leading TU in scoring through 13 games.
“That’s the encouraging part, that you’ve seen guys have moments,” Haith said. “We need to have consistency. ... I think this team is capable of having a good run in league play; it’s just a matter of everybody playing at the level that they’re capable of playing at.”
Most notably, forward Martins Igbanu will be counted upon to produce at a higher rate. After being almost unstoppable in conference games last year while shooting 64.3% from the field, he has struggled this season, connecting on only 46.6% of his shots.
“I don’t want to put it on Martins, but we need him to (get going),” Haith said. “If we can get close to somewhere in there (64.3%) with Martins, I think you’ll see this team take another step.”