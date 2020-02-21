The last time the University of Tulsa was humbled by 30 points, the response was a six-game win streak that launched the Hurricane into the American Athletic Conference race.
After a 33-point loss at Houston on Wednesday, can TU bounce back in similar fashion?
“I think this team is capable of doing that,” coach Frank Haith said, “but it won’t be easy.”
A difficult but pivotal three-game homestand starts Saturday afternoon with an SMU team that sits behind the Hurricane in fourth place. The teams face each other only once this season, and the Mustangs are the last opponent for TU to meet in league play.
“SMU is a very talented team — I think probably the most gifted offensive we’ve played all year,” Haith said. “They’ve got so many guys who can have a big night. We’ve got to do a great job on them.”
TU (17-9, 9-4) should be inspired to play better defense than it did in the second half at first-place Houston, where a narrow halftime deficit turned into a lopsided outcome when freshman standout Caleb Mills went off for 20 points in a nine-minute span.
A crucial moment occurred early in the half when the Hurricane was trailing by six and didn’t pursue a loose ball that led to a 3-pointer by Mills, who quickly heated up from long range.
“That got them going and set us back a little bit,” Haith said. “We’re good when we’re playing with toughness and aggressiveness, being active on defense. That’s when we’re at our best. If we lose any of that, we’re not as good (as the other team).”
The game turned ugly when Haith was issued a technical foul without warning while talking to his players about officiating and not addressing the referees. The second occurred when Haith voiced his complaints to another referee about the pattern of officiating.
After Martins Igbanu pushed a Houston player for knocking the ball out of his hands after a turnover, point guard Elijah Joiner rushed in and had to be held back by an official. He was ejected, but Joiner did not receive any further disciplinary action by the league that would keep him out of Saturday’s game.
For TU, it will be imperative to put what happened Wednesday in the past to focus on the challenges that await: After hosting SMU, the Hurricane has home games against Tulane on Tuesday and UCF on Feb. 29.
“These are great opportunities,” Haith said. “You’ve got three games at home starting with SMU, but the other two teams you’re playing are playing their best basketball right now.
“Tulane just beat SMU and you’ve got a Central Florida team that just went on the road and beat Cincinnati. It is a tough stretch for us.”