While two former University of Tulsa standouts were finishing up their NFL Combine workouts, the Hurricane opened spring practice Sunday in an attempt to replace key pieces on defense.
Gone are the likes of cornerback Reggie Robinson II and defensive end Trevis Gipson, and TU has only four starters back on that side of the ball.
“There are holes to fill there, but I’m excited about the young guys that are stepping up and are ready to compete and take over those reins,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We still have a lot of those necessary tools defensively to continue to keep the progression that we’ve made over the last couple of years.”
Replacing Gipson, whose career numbers included 25.5 tackles for lost yardage and 13 sacks, is a tall task. The leading candidate is Cullen Wick, who started three games last season.
“Cullen Wick has had an unbelievable winter,” Montgomery said. “I continue to just be amazed at some of the things he’s doing right now. That’s got to translate into spring ball and translate into the fall. He’s shown flashes of it throughout his career here.”
Wick primarily played behind Gipson last season, learning pass-rushing techniques that made Gipson a potential NFL Draft selection.
“I got some good experience last year behind a guy who obviously was a great player,” Wick said. “Watching him and seeing the stuff he did, I learned a lot. … He played with great passion and always had a good motor.”
Robinson led the American Athletic Conference with 17 passes defended and 13 pass breakups in 2019. At cornerback, TU returns seniors Allie Green IV and Akayleb Evans plus promising freshman Tyon Davis.
The Hurricane also has to fill the void of Cooper Edmiston at middle linebacker, where Edmiston had three consecutive 100-tackle seasons. The linebacker corps has plenty of options among Zaven Collins, Yohance Burnett, Robert Revels III, Grant Sawyer and Justin Wright.
“There’s a lot of linebackers who have had starting experience and have played in a lot of games,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to have to shuffle those guys around a little bit, look at some different ideas in there.”
In addition to the four defensive starters, seven others have started at least one game in their career, typically gaining experience amid injuries and creating depth out of necessity. Some of those players will be in the mix for bigger roles in 2020.
“Spring is kind of where you make your name for yourself,” Montgomery said. “It will be a great competition in there and we’ll see how coach (Joe) Gillespie and his staff kind of move those pieces around, making sure we have the best 11 guys on the field for us at one time.”