MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa
7 p.m. Wednesday
Reynolds Center
ESPN3, KXBL-99.5
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G McNair 5-8 3.2 1.2
G Morris 6-4 9.8 5.3
F Carter 6-6 6.8 6.0
F Bell 6-7 11.3 5.3
C Banyard 6-8 7.3 5.0
TULSA (6-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Hill 6-0 5.4 2.4
G Jackson 6-3 9.9 5.0
F Rachal 6-6 16.6 7.6
F Jones 6-7 8.4 3.7
F Iganu 6-8 8.4 3.9
Notes: After winning five games in a row, Tulsa opens a three-game homestand that continues Saturday against Arkansas State and Dec. 11 against Boise State. ... The Hurricane is coming off a 67-58 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday in which Brandon Rachal and Elijah Joiner combined for 29 points. ... Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s only win this season has been its only home game, against Champion Christian last week. ... The Golden Lions were picked to finish seventh out of 10 teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... The only meeting in the series was a 97-45 home win for TU on Nov. 27, 1999.