Tulsa junior pitcher Samantha Pochop was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll for softball on Monday.
Pochop (2-0, 0.52 ERA) helped Tulsa to an 8-1 record to open the season, which included a 4-1 weekend at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic. She recorded her second win of the season, while also picking up her second save. She threw 11 innings, striking out 21 batters and posting a 0.64 ERA.
The Golden Hurricane will return to the diamond on Friday in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas. They will begin the tournament at 11:15 a.m. on Friday against Minnesota, before facing off against the host school, Baylor, at 3:45 p.m.