University of Tulsa tennis players competed in Monday's qualifying draws of the Saint Francis Health System ITA Women's All-American Championships.
In women's singles play, TU's Marina Davtyan lost 7-6(2), 6-2 to William & Mary's Natalia Perry, and Shura Poppe lost 6-2, 6-2 to North Carolina State's Jaeda Daniel. In women's doubles, TU's team of Megan Hopton and Lian Benedejcic dropped an 8-3 decision to Wake Forest's Anna Brylin and Saby Nihalani. Hopton and Benedejcic then lost 8-4 to Kansas' Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Toran Ribes in the consolation round.
On the men's side, TU's doubles team of Kody Pearson and Juan Pablo Cenoz defeated Texas A&M's Austin Abbrat and Guido Marson 7-6, 2-6, 10-8, but then lost to the No. 30 team of Memphis' Oscar Cutting and David Stevenson, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).
In singles play, Tom Thelwall-Jones lost 6-4, 6-3 to TCU's Tadeas Paroulek; Ezequiel Santalla lost 6-2, 6-2 to South Carolina's Raphael Lambling; Boriss Kamdem lost 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 to SMU's Ethan Leon and Stefan Hampe lost 6-4, 6-1 to Northwestern's Nick Brookes.
Play continues Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center.