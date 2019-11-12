University of Tulsa punter Thomas Bennett was selected as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 11 games, it was announced Tuesday by the Augusta Sports Council.
A senior from Carlsbad, California, Bennett punted six times for a 46.3-yard average, including 3 inside the 20-yard line, dropping punts at the 13, 18 and 6-yard lines. He also had a net punting average of 46.3 yards, as no punts were returned, and a long of 62 yards.
On Monday, Bennett was named the American Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
Bennett is on the Ray Guy Award final candidate given to the nation’s top punter after the season.
The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.