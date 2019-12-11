After a lackluster loss to Arkansas State on Saturday, the University of Tulsa was eager to produce a bounce-back performance in its next outing.
Boise State, a decent team from the Mountain West Conference, appeared unprepared for the sort of effort the Hurricane dished out Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, leading to a sound 69-56 win for TU.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” guard Darien Jackson said, “and we felt like we owed it to our coaches and our fans who came out to the game last week.”
NBA scouts in attendance to see Derrick Alston Jr. instead saw shut-down defense that limited Alston to a modest 10 points. Including guard Justinian Jessup, Boise State’s top two scorers were 4-of-18 from the field.
“I thought our defense was on point, outstanding from the get-go,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “We did a lot of good things out there, but our tone was set on that end of the court by our ability to fly around and be aggressive and change defenses and rebound the ball.”
After point guard Elijah Joiner picked up his second foul three minutes into the game, freshman Isaiah Hill came off the bench to spark the Hurricane with 12 points in the first half. He finished with a team-high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
“Elijah set the tone early, so I just followed him,” Hill said. “I couldn’t take a step back, so we just kept pushing and that’s when we went on a run.”
TU (8-2) went up 21 late in the first half when Jackson stole a pass, raced down the court and made a layup. When the Broncos turned the ball over, they were repeatedly burned on the fast break, unable to match the Hurricane’s speed.
“It feeds into our offense very well,” Jackson said. “Coach wants us to play fast and kick ahead. If I’ve got the open lane, he wants me to take it.”
Midway through the second half, Boise State (5-4) pulled to within 12 on a 3-pointer from Alston. The response from the Hurricane was an 8-0 run that concluded with a floater from Lawson Korita, whose absence because of an ankle injury was notable late in the loss to Arkansas State.
“Not having him the other night was tough,” Haith said. “That was one of those games if you execute a little bit better down the stretch we still win the game even if you don’t play well. Lawson would have helped in that category. We missed not having him out there.”
Korita scored 11 points and was among four TU players in double figures, joining Hill, Jackson (12) and Brandon Rachal (10). The Hurricane shot 50.8% from the field while holding Boise State to 38%.