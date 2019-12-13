Ten games into his University of Tulsa career, point guard Isaiah Hill has done more than show he has potential. He’s displayed an ability to contribute now.
A freshman from Bakersfield, California, Hill is playing an average of 23.6 minutes per game, and he has been in the starting lineup for seven games.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth from Isaiah with his maturity and the way he’s becoming a great point guard,” teammate Darien Jackson said. “Every game, he’s just growing and growing.”
Hill is coming off his best performance, scoring 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting Wednesday in a drama-free win against Boise State. After Elijah Joiner picked up two early fouls, Hill didn’t miss a beat, taking over the game with the sort of composure seen from an upperclassman.
“I think it allowed Isaiah to kind of relax a little bit, see the game from that position,” coach Frank Haith said. “He was outstanding in the first half. ... He made some plays and was solid.”
One of two scholarship freshmen on the roster, Hill has worked to cut down on mistakes while adjusting to playing at this level. Against South Carolina State last month, he recorded five assists with no turnovers.
“I’m really trying to focus on the speed of the game, practicing hard every day,” he said. “That’s really the biggest thing. At practice, you’ve got to come in with the mindset so it translates to the game. Elijah Joiner being a junior and a point guard, he’s really helped me tremendously.”
Hill will continue to play a key role during an intriguing nonconference stretch: After defeating Boise State at home, TU plays at Arkansas on Saturday, faces Colorado State at the BOK Center on Dec. 21 and visits Kansas State on Dec. 29.
In November, the Hurricane struggled in an early season loss at UT-Arlington but turned a corner during a six-game winning streak that included an impressive win at Vanderbilt to end the month.
“There’s no question we grew from UT-Arlington to Vanderbilt and we built on it,” Haith said. “Now we have (a game against) an Arkansas team that’s going to defend. They’re long; they’re athletic. It will be a challenge for us but a great opportunity.”
The Razorbacks are 8-1, their only loss in overtime at Western Kentucky last week. In a series that dates to 1931, TU has dropped 24 of 32 meetings in Fayetteville but hasn’t played Arkansas since 2007.
“I think the experience we’ve had bodes well for us going over there,” Haith said. “It’s going to be a great environment, just like Vanderbilt, and it will be a talented team. … It helps that we’ve already played on the road twice.”