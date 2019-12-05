Tulsa at ECU (copy)

Philip Montgomery is 25-37 in five seasons as Tulsa's head coach. GREG THOMPSON/For the Tulsa World

 Greg Thompson

After a series of meetings this week involving the University of Tulsa administration and athletic director Derrick Gragg, a decision has been made to retain coach Philip Montgomery.

“This football program has enjoyed a lot of success over the last 15 years in particular — 10 bowl games in the last 15 years — but we haven’t been bowl-eligible the past three consecutive years,” Gragg told the Tulsa World on Thursday. “Everyone involved finds that unacceptable.

“Going forward, we do feel confident that Philip Montgomery is the coach who can get us back to championship-level football. He’s had the program at that level and competed for a division championship (in 2016). But we expect to be bowl-eligible at the base of it as far as a goal program-wise.”

Montgomery is 25-37 through five seasons, winning 16 games in his first two seasons and only nine in the last three. The Hurricane won two games in 2017, three in 2018 and four in 2019.

“When you compare the two prior seasons, I think the improvement is obvious,” Gragg said. “You look at a couple plays here or there, we’re having a different conversation or maybe not even having this conversation. But at the end of the day, we have to find a way to get over the hump and win those games.”

This season, TU was missed field goals from defeating SMU and Memphis, two of its rivals in the American Athletic Conference’s West Division. Those wins would have resulted in bowl eligibility.

“Of the three 10-win teams in the conference, we should have beaten two of them including one (Memphis) who’s playing for the conference championship and the Cotton Bowl,” Gragg said. “You have to take those things into account.

“We were competitive. The past couple of years we weren’t as competitive. This year we were competitive. We were a team to be reckoned with and I think everybody realized that and recognized that especially within the conference.”

Said Montgomery after TU concluded its season last week with a dominant win at East Carolina: “If the ball bounces or a call goes a different way, all of a sudden this season looks completely different. At this stage right now, we’re close. But we’ve got to get over the hump.”

Montgomery has two seasons left on his contract as a result of the extension received in December 2016 to his original five-year deal. Among the topics discussed in ongoing meetings involve the rest of the coaching staff, but potential personnel changes are unlikely before the Dec. 18 signing day.

TU 49, East Carolina 24: Hurricane cruises to win in season finale

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452