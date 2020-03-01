The University of Tulsa's Patrick Dever won the 3,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference indoor track championships late Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Dever joined teammates Scott Beattie and Cameron Field in earning all-conference honors.
Dever bested his personal-best time in the 3,000-meter run by six seconds, as he crossed the finish line at 8:03.10. His time currently stands as the fifth-best time by a Hurricane in the event during indoor competition at TU. It also marks the fourth consecutive year a Hurricane has won the event.
Beattie captured third-place finishes in both the mile run and the 3,000-meter run. In the mile, he finished in 4:12.41, while finishing the 3,000 in 8:09.41, a personal-best.
Field had a second-place finish in the mile. He cut exactly four seconds off his time in Friday's prelims, crossing the finish line at 4:11.55.
The TU men finished in fourth place with 79 points. Houston (179) won its sixth straight men's title, followed by UConn (129) and Cincinnati (101).
The Tulsa women tied for 11th, with 31 points. Houston repeated as conference champion with 84 points, edging Cincinnati (83.5).