Tulsa men's basketball coach Frank Haith was selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 24 Coach of the Year on Monday.
After being picked 10th in the American Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll, Haith led the Golden Hurricane to a share of the regular season title. For that, Haith was also selected as The American’s Coach of the Year for 2019-20.
Tulsa senior Martins Igbanu was named to the NABC District second-team today as well. Igbanu, who came off the bench since the start of the AAC season, was earlier this month named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Under Haith, Tulsa posted an overall 21-10 record and a 13-5 mark in league play. The 21 wins is the third time in his six years as the Tulsa coach that the Hurricane has won 20+ games. He led the Hurricane to the school’s 11th conference regular season title and the first league crown in six years as a member of the American Athletic Conference.
As Tulsa’s sixth man, Martins Igbanu averaged 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, shot 61% from the field and 70% from the free throw line. In 18 consecutive games in a reserve role, Igbanu had 13 games scoring in double-digits, including six contests with 20 or more points. He also had three double-doubles and four double-figure rebounding games.
Overall, the 6’8” forward averaged a team-leading 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. He also led the Hurricane in field goal percentage at 56%, while having converted nearly 70% of his free throws.