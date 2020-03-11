Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs East Carolina Pirates

Frank Haith is 116-75 in six years at TU, having reached the coveted 20-win mark in three seasons.

After a regular season in which his University of Tulsa team unexpectedly won a share of the American Athletic Conference championship, Frank Haith has been selected as the league's coach of the year by the conference's other head coaches.

With eight newcomers, the Hurricane was picked to finish 10th out of 12 teams in the preseason coaches' poll but gained steam during a six-win streak in January to emerge as a surprise contender in the conference.

After back-to-back losses amid an injury to Brandon Rachal, TU recovered to win six of its last eight games.

In eight of its 13 league victories, the Hurricane prevailed by double figures, winning by an average margin of 19 points.

A key reason for this season's league success was forward Martins Igbanu, who moved into a reserve role and was named the American's sixth man of the year Wednesday. Igbanu, also a first-team all-conference selection, averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in conference games while shooting 61% from the field.

TU is 21-9 heading into the American tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, where as the No. 3 seed it will face Memphis or East Carolina in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

