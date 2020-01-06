University of Tulsa senior defensive standouts Trevis Gipson and Reggie Robinson II have accepted invitations to play in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Game this year.
The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
The Senior Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the best NFL Draft prospects of those players who have completed their college eligibility.
Both players were selected as American Athletic Conference first-team performers during their senior seasons. They are the 27th and 28th Tulsa players in school history to appear in the Senior Bowl game. Gipson and Robinson are Tulsa’s first Senior Bowl participants since tight end Charles Clay’s appearance in 2010, and it’s the first time since 1995 that Tulsa will have had two players (DE Sedric Clark and OC David Millwee) participate in the annual bowl game.
Gipson, a 6'4", 268-pound senior from Cedar Hill (Texas) High School, finished the season with 49 tackles from his defensive end position. He was among the league leaders for sacks with 8 and tackles for loss with 15.
Gipson finished his career with 114 tackles, 25.5 TFLs and 13 sacks, while Robinson tallied 132 stops, 34 pass break-ups and 4 blocked kicks in his career.
Robinson II was the league's leader for passes defended with 17, including a conference leading 13 pass break-ups and ranked second for interceptions with 4. The 6'1" senior from Cleburne (Texas) High School totaled 38 tackles, ranked 6th in the AAC for fumbles recovered with 2 and had one blocked kick this year.