Tulsa men's basketball junior forward Jeriah Horne was named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll for his performance last week.
In a triple-overtime loss against Colorado State Saturday at the BOK Center, Horne scored a game and career-high 28 points in 37 minutes. He shot 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Horne added 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals before fouling out in the first overtime period.
On the year, Horne averages 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12 games.
The Hurricane play at Kansas State at 5 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas.