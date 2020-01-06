University of Tulsa junior forward Jeriah Horne was named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll for the second time in three weeks after his performance in Tulsa’s conference opener against Temple.
Horne scored a game-high 23 points in 34 minutes. He shot 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range. He added a game-high 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and steal leading Tulsa to a 70-44 victory.
On the year, Horne averages 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14 games.
Tulsa plays at Cincinnati on Wednesday.