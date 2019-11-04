Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall was named the American Athletic Conference's volleyball defensive player of the week for the fifth time this season and ninth time in her career.
Horsfall helped the Golden Hurricane (14-11, 7-5 The American) secure a four-set win over division-leading Houston on Friday. She notched her second career double-double, finishing with 28 digs and 10 assists. At Tulane, Horsfall registered 36 digs, five assists, and one kill.
Horsfall ranks sixth in Division I and leads The American in digs per set, averaging 5.97. She has the fifth-most digs in the country and sits second in the conference with 573.