For the second consecutive week, sixth time this season and 10th time over her career, Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall was named the American Athletic Conference volleyball defensive player of the week.
Horsfall, a senior, averaged 6.82 digs per set over the weekend, totaling 69 digs against Memphis (36) and SMU (33). She ranks third in NCAA Division I and leads the AAC in digs per set (6.13) and total digs (642).
TU wraps up the regular season this weekend with matches at Wichita State Friday and Cincinnati Sunday.