For the third consecutive week, Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall is the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The senior defensive specialist/libero has earned this honor four times this season, and eight times throughout her career.
A native of Houston, Texas, Horsfall averaged 6.62 digs per set last week, as the Golden Hurricane went 1-1 in conference play. She recorded 27 digs in a four-set win over Tulane Friday, before chipping in 26 digs against Houston on Sunday.
She leads the conference, and ranks ninth in Division I in digs per set (5.68). She has totaled 420 digs this season, which stands fourth in the country and second in the league.
Freshman Dilara Gedikoglu was named to The American's Weekly Honor Roll.
She averaged 6.38 kills per set and led all players in total kills in each match. Against the Green Wave, she registered a season-high 26 kills on a .352 hitting percentage. Gedikoglu then followed up with 25 kills, to go with a season-best 22 digs for her eighth double-double of the season vs. the Cougars.