Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall has been named the American Athletic Conference volleyball defensive player of the week. This is the second consecutive week that the senior libero has earned the honor.
Additionally, she has received this award three times this season and seven times in her career.
Horsfall became the third player in program history to record her 2,000th career dig, Friday at SMU. She led all players with 28 digs, and also recorded five assists and three service aces.
In a Sunday win at Memphis, Horsfall tallied 17 digs and two service aces.