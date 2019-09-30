Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall is the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week, announced by the league office on Monday. This is the sixth time the senior libero has received the award, including the second time this season.
Horsfall tallied 7.7 digs per set, as the Golden Hurricane are off to a 2-0 start in The American. In the conference opener vs. Wichita State, she posted a season-high and league-high 38 digs. She then added 31 digs against ECU.
Horsfall ranks third in program history in career digs with 1,999. She ranks eighth nationally and leads The American with 5.53 digs per set.