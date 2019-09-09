Tulsa volleyball player Taylor Horsfall was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll, as announced by the league on Monday.
Horsfall was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week the previous week.
The Houston native helped the Golden Hurricane to a 2-1 record at the KC Roos Klassic over the weekend. She was one of three Golden Hurricane named to the all-tournament team, joining Dilara Gedikoglu and Roosa Rautio.
In TU's win against Louisiana Tech the libero registered 20 digs, while tallying five assists and two kills. In the win over Kansas City, she totaled 22 digs, five assists, and a service ace. Overall, she averaged 18 digs per match, including 5.4 digs per set.
The Golden Hurricane plays at cross-town rival Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.