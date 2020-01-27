University of Tulsa senior Martins Igbanu was named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for men's basketball, it was announced Monday.
Igbanu averaged 19.5 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins last week over conference foes No. 20 Memphis and the UConn Huskies. He combined to shoot 63-percent from the field, knocking down 12-of-19 field goals in each game, and also converted 65-percent (15-23) from the free throw line.
In a historic 80-40 win over No. 20 Memphis, Igbanu scored 11 points and added 6 rebounds and 1 assist, while shooting 60-percent (3-5) from the field and 63-percent (5-8) from the charity strike. Igbanu helped Tulsa to their largest win over a ranked opponent in school history with the 40-point victory over the Tigers.
Igbanu scored a career-high 28 points on 9-of-14 from the field, 10-of-15 from the free throw line in a 79-75 win in overtime over UConn on Sunday. He scored 7 key points in overtime to help Tulsa secure the victory. He also recorded his first double-double of the season grabbing 10 rebounds in the game.
This is the third time that a Tulsa Hurricane player has been named Player of the Week with Brandon Rachal being named twice (Nov. 18 and Jan. 20).
Tulsa is back in action at the Donald W. Reynolds Center this Saturday for True Blue night against the No. 23 Wichita State Shockers at 5 p.m.