For the second consecutive week, Tulsa senior forward Martins Igbanuwas named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll, the league announced Monday.
Last week, Igbanu scored 24 points in a Hurricane win against ECU. He shot 6-for-11 from the field and 12-for-18 from the free throw line, leading Tulsa in scoring. He also recorded his second double-double of the season grabbing 10 rebounds.
In a 56-48 win at USF, Igbanu scored 8 points and pulled in 4 rebounds in 30 minutes off of the bench.
The Hurricane returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Houston.