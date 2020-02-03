University of Tulsa junior guard Elijah Joiner became the third-straight Golden Hurricane basketball player to earn American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
In a 54-51 victory over No. 23 Wichita State Saturday at the Reynolds Center, Joiner scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-11 (64%) shooting from the field and knocked in a career-high five three-pointers. He added a game-high five assists and grabbed five rebounds.
With 3.3 seconds to play, Joiner received an inbounds pass from Brandon Rachal with the game tied at 51. He pushed the ball up the court, rising over a Wichita State defender and launching a three-pointer from 25-feet away to give Tulsa the win.
This marked the fourth time this season that a Hurricane player has been named AAC Player of the Week. Brandon Rachal received the honor twice (Nov. 18 and Jan. 20) and Martins Igbanu earned the honor last week (Jan. 27).
The Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against UConn at the Reynolds Center.