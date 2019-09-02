Tulsa’s Aubrey Lechlider was named the American Athletic Conference women’s soccer rookie of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Lechlider, a freshman forward from Claremore who played high school soccer at Verdigris, scored a goal in both games for the Golden Hurricane last week. Lechlider had three attempts on the weekend.
After coming out of the locker room tied 1-1 with Oklahoma at halftime Sunday night, Lechlider gave Tulsa a go-ahead goal in the 48th minute. OU eventually won, 3-2 in overtime. Lechlider also added the third and final goal in Tulas’s 3-1 win over Little Rock.