Tulsa sophomore Lorena Tseng won her second career tournament Tuesday after scoring a 5-under-par 67 in the final round and a 7-under-par 209 total at the 54-hole ICON Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas.
As a team, TU moved up three spots to finish seventh with an 875.
Tseng sat two strokes out of first place at the start of the final round. After going 1-over par through her first four holes, she birdied five of her next eight holes to put her at 4-under. She then birdied the last hole to claim the individual title.
The victory marks Tseng’s fifth top 10 finish this year and her first career win since a 13-under score last season at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.