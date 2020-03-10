University of Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu made the American all-conference first team announced Tuesday and teammate Brandon Rachal was on the third team.
Igbanu, a senior from Lagos, Nigeria, is the first Hurricane player to earn first-team honors since James Woodard in 2015-16. He averaged a team-high 13.6 points this season while shooting 56% from the field.
In league play, Igbanu came off the bench to score 16.5 points per game and scored at least 20 in six of the last 12 games. He finished the regular season with 19 double-figure games and three double-doubles.
Rachal, a junior-college transfer in his first season at TU, averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds. He led the Hurricane with four double-doubles and 20 double-figure outings.
The teams were determined by voting from the league’s head coaches. Individual awards will be announced Wednesday.
TU, which finished in a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the regular-season conference title, will play Memphis or East Carolina at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the AAC quarterfinals.
First team
Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati
Trevon Scott, R-Sr., F, Cincinnati
Christian Vital, Sr., G, UConn
Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis*
Martins Igbanu, Sr., F, Tulsa
Second team
Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU
Nate Hinton, So., G, Houston
Caleb Mills, R-Fr., G, Houston
Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple
Jaime Echenique, Sr., C, Wichita State
Third team
James Bouknight, Fr., G, UConn
Kendric Davis, So., G, SMU
Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU
Isiaha Mike, Jr., F, SMU
Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa
All-Freshman team
James Bouknight, G, UConn*
Caleb Mills, G, Houston*
Marcus Sasser, G, Houston
Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis*
Lester Quinones, G, Memphis
* denotes unanimous selection