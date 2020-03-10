Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Connecticut Huskies (copy)

Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu (right) averaged a team-high 13.6 points this season while shooting 56% from the field. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

University of Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu made the American all-conference first team announced Tuesday and teammate Brandon Rachal was on the third team.

Igbanu, a senior from Lagos, Nigeria, is the first Hurricane player to earn first-team honors since James Woodard in 2015-16. He averaged a team-high 13.6 points this season while shooting 56% from the field.

In league play, Igbanu came off the bench to score 16.5 points per game and scored at least 20 in six of the last 12 games. He finished the regular season with 19 double-figure games and three double-doubles.

Rachal, a junior-college transfer in his first season at TU, averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds. He led the Hurricane with four double-doubles and 20 double-figure outings.

The teams were determined by voting from the league’s head coaches. Individual awards will be announced Wednesday.

TU, which finished in a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the regular-season conference title, will play Memphis or East Carolina at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the AAC quarterfinals.

First team

Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Trevon Scott, R-Sr., F, Cincinnati

Christian Vital, Sr., G, UConn

Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis*

Martins Igbanu, Sr., F, Tulsa

Second team

Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU

Nate Hinton, So., G, Houston

Caleb Mills, R-Fr., G, Houston

Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple

Jaime Echenique, Sr., C, Wichita State

Third team

James Bouknight, Fr., G, UConn

Kendric Davis, So., G, SMU

Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU

Isiaha Mike, Jr., F, SMU

Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa

All-Freshman team

James Bouknight, G, UConn*

Caleb Mills, G, Houston*

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis*

Lester Quinones, G, Memphis

* denotes unanimous selection



