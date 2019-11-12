Tulsa’s Harris Partain and Mitchell Cashion were named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference first and second teams, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.
Partain, a senior midfielder from Frisco, Texas, started in all 15 games this season. He scored a team-leading nine goals and added three assists for 21 points, and attempted 43 shots, 21 of which were on goal. Partain concluded his career with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points.
A sophomore defender from College Station, Texas, Cashion also started in all 15 games on the year. He recorded one goal and three assists for five points, attempted 14 shots, and was instrumental in all three of TU’s shutouts this year.
The Golden Hurricane also received the Fair Play Award, which is given to the team with the lowest accumulation of fouls, yellow cards and red cards throughout the season.