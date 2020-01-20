Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Houston Cougars

Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Brandon Rachal (0) drives passed Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) during the NCAA men's basketball between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Houston Cougars at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal was named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for men's basketball, it was announced Monday.

Rachal averaged 18.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steals and 1.5 assists in wins last week over conference foes East Carolina and Tulane. He combined to shoot 54-percent from the field, knocking down 14-of-26 field goals in each game, and also converted 75-percent (9-12) from the free throw line.

In a 65-49 win over East Carolina, Rachal scored a game-high 21 points and added 7 rebounds and 1 steal, while shooting 58-percent (7-12) from the field and 88-percent (7-8) from the charity strike. Rachal scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, leading the Hurricane to outscore East Carolina, 35-19.

Rachal scored 16 points on 7-of-14 from the field, 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a 67-54 win over Tulane on Saturday. He scored 8 key points down the stretch to help Tulsa secure the victory. He added 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 assists.

Tulsa is back in action 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center against Memphis.

