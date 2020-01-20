University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal was named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for men's basketball, it was announced Monday.
Rachal averaged 18.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steals and 1.5 assists in wins last week over conference foes East Carolina and Tulane. He combined to shoot 54-percent from the field, knocking down 14-of-26 field goals in each game, and also converted 75-percent (9-12) from the free throw line.
In a 65-49 win over East Carolina, Rachal scored a game-high 21 points and added 7 rebounds and 1 steal, while shooting 58-percent (7-12) from the field and 88-percent (7-8) from the charity strike. Rachal scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, leading the Hurricane to outscore East Carolina, 35-19.
Rachal scored 16 points on 7-of-14 from the field, 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a 67-54 win over Tulane on Saturday. He scored 8 key points down the stretch to help Tulsa secure the victory. He added 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 assists.
Tulsa is back in action 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center against Memphis.