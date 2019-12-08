Carsyn Spurgeon set a program record in the long jump Saturday as the University of Tulsa opened the indoor track and field season at the Crimson & Gold Invitational at Pittsburg (Kansas) State.
Spurgeon, a junior from Vinita, shattered the program's indoor record with a leap of 19 feet, 11.5 inches (6.08 meters) to win the event. The jump bested the previous program mark by 5.5 feet. Spurgeon's mark currently ranks sixth in NCAA Division I.
Four other TU athletes set personal-best marks while winning their respective events. Allison Bailey won the 600-yard dash (1:23.64), Zachary Adee won the 60-meter dash (6.95 seconds), Jaidyn McCallon won the 300-meter dash (39.47) and Kinga Parrish claimed the 800-meter run (2:17.33).