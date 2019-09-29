Tulsa sophomore Lorena Tseng finished in fourth place Sunday at the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina.
Tseng shot a final-round 3-over 75 and finished with a 2-under 214 total. She finished three shots back of medalist Natalie Srinvasan of Furman (211).
TU finished 12th out of 16 teams, with a 908 total after a final-round 297. Wake Forest (863) won the team race by five shots over Furman.
The Hurricane's next competition is Oct. 13-15 at the Magnolia Invitational in West Point, Mississippi.