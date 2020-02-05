...WINTER STORM TO WIND DOWN THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW WILL INCREASE LATE
AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND JUST
SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. ADDITIONAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID TO
LATE EVENING. STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WILL
BE COMMON.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, AND BENTON COUNTY
IN FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245-
1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST
ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG.
&&
1 of 2
Grayson Boomer (center), a former star at Collinsivlle High School, is in class at Tulsa after transferring following one year at Oklahoma State. He is reunited with his brother, Seth, a quarterback for the Hurricane. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World, file
Grayson Boomer (center), a former star at Collinsivlle High School, is in class at Tulsa after transferring following one year at Oklahoma State. He is reunited with his brother, Seth, a quarterback for the Hurricane. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World, file
Brett Rojo
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery praised his 2020 recruiting class, saying that overall, “I think it’s the best class we’ve signed.” Tulsa World file
There was only one addition to the University of Tulsa football 2020 recruiting class Wednesday on National Signing Day.
After signing 21 players during the early signing period, which started Dec. 18, safety LJ Wallace was the only recruit to join the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday. That’s the fewest during the second period for TU since the start of an early signing period in 2017. The Hurricane signed eight players before February last year, compared to the 21 this time around.
Wallace, from Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, California, transferred from Iowa Western Community College as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.
“LJ is a guy with some experience and has the length that we’re looking for,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He can cover ground and is a great tackler in space. He brings an experience factor to the back end of our defense.”
The addition of Wallace, who most likely will be TU’s last member of the 2020 recruiting class, brought the Hurricane’s total to 22. Wallace also increases TU’s transfer count to seven, including four from the junior college ranks.
The Hurricane had added three four-year transfers, all of whom started class at TU on Jan. 13. The transfers were Texas A&M linebacker Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince, and tight end Grayson Boomer, who spent last season at Oklahoma State.
Boomer was a four-star recruit out of Collinsville when he signed with OSU last year. Now, he joins his brother, Seth, who is TU’s backup quarterback.
“A guy that just brings so much to the table,” Montgomery said. “He’s got size, he’s got length, he can run routes, he catches the ball extremely well. To be able to add that type of talent to what we want to do with our tight end spot — continue to gain and move that position in a positive way — it’s vitally important to what we do offensively, and so he’s a great fit for us being right here as a local kid and what he’s gonna bring to the table.”
TU’s 2020 class features 11 players on the offensive side of the ball, 10 on defense and one kicker.
“It’s obviously a big class for us,” Montgomery said. “To be able to kind of balance that out offensively and defensively. …
“If you look at this class from top to bottom, I think it’s the best class we’ve signed.”
A look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football recruiting class
OLB Deante Betts
OL James Middleton
TE Jacob Kainer
WR Jalen Paxton
K Tyler Tipton
OG Dillon Wade
CB Kaylon Washington
TE Bayne Tryon
CB Rico Windham
S Sean O'Keefe
WR Malachai Jones
DE Haydon Grant
DT Jaden Muskrat
S DaMarco Williams
DT Everitt Rogers
C Gabe Cantu
QB Roman Fuller
TE Grayson Boomer
RB Deneric Prince
LB Brian Johnson
DL Bryce Alonso
TUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything Golden Hurricane
S LJ Wallace
Montgomery’s opening statement before TU’s game vs. Tulane