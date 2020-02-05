...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY WITH SIGNIFICANT
TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ALONG THE I-44 CORRIDOR...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...PERIODIC LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE
THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING HOURS. THE SNOW MAY
BE HEAVY AT TIMES LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY
AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES
CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY
FORECAST ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...THROUGH MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE,
ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE EVENING
COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY
THROUGH THE DAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
GREENVILLE, NC - NOVEMBER 30: Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery congratulates Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Zach Smith (11) after throwing a touchdown pass during a game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates on November 30, 2019 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC. GREG THOMPSON/Tulsa World
Greg Thompson
Collinsville's Grayson Boomer (center) is tackled by Carl Albert's Reise Collier (left) and Jayveion Traylor during the Class 5A semifinals last October. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
There was only one addition to the University of Tulsa football 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
After signing 21 players during the early signing period, which started Dec. 18, safety LJ Wallace was the only recruit to join the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday. One addition on National Signing Day is the lowest total for TU since the start of an early signing period in 2017. The Hurricane inked eight players before February last year, compared to the 21 this time around.
Wallace, from Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, California, transferred from Iowa Western Community College as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.
“LJ is a guy with some experience and has the length that we’re looking for,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He can cover ground and is a great tackler in space. He brings an experience factor to the backend of our defense.”
The addition of Wallace, who will most likely be TU’s last member of the 2020 recruiting class, brought the Hurricane’s class total to 22. Wallace also ups TU’s transfer count to seven, including four from the junior college ranks.
The Hurricane added three four-year transfers between signing days on Jan. 13, and all three started class at TU that day. The transfers included Texas A&M’s Brian Johnson (linebacker) and Deneric Prince (running back), as well as tight end Grayson Boomer, who spent last season at Oklahoma State.
Boomer was a four-star recruit out of Collinsville when he signed with OSU last year. Now, he joins his brother, Seth, who is TU’s backup quarterback.
“A guy that just brings so much to the table,” Montgomery said. “He’s got size, he’s got length, he can run routes, he catches the ball extremely well. To be able to add that type of talent to what we want to do with our tight end spot — continue to gain and move that position in a positive way—it’s vitally important to what we do offensively, and so he’s a great fit for us being right here as a local kid and what he’s gonna bring to the table.”
TU’s 2020 class features 11 players on the offensive side of the ball, 10 on defense and one kicker.
“It’s obviously a big class for us,” Montgomery said. “To be able to kind of balance that out offensively and defensively. …
“If you look at this class from top to bottom, I think it’s the best class we’ve signed.”
A look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football recruiting class
OLB Deante Betts
OL James Middleton
TE Jacob Kainer
WR Jalen Paxton
K Tyler Tipton
OG Dillon Wade
CB Kaylon Washington
TE Bayne Tryon
CB Rico Windham
S Sean O'Keefe
WR Malachai Jones
DE Haydon Grant
DT Jaden Muskrat
S DaMarco Williams
DT Everitt Rogers
C Gabe Cantu
QB Roman Fuller
TE Grayson Boomer
RB Deneric Prince
LB Brian Johnson
DL Bryce Alonso
S LJ Wallace
