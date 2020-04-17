The University of Tulsa added another Chicago-area standout to its recruiting class, signing explosive high school senior Christian Shumate on Friday.
Shumate joins Bloom High School teammate Keshawn Williams, who signed in November. Hurricane point guard Elijah Joiner also is from Chicago, and junior-college transfer Austin Richie is from nearby Glenwood.
As a 6-foot-6 senior on a team with five starters who signed with Division I programs, Shumate averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. He earned all-state and all-conference recognition and also was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the south suburban area.
“Christian adds elite athleticism and explosiveness to this class,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “He has that ability to make the highlight-reel play and can get to the rim and finish. His size, strength and explosiveness will help him be a terrific defender as well. I am excited about the versatility he brings to our program.”
In addition to Williams and Richie, the Hurricane also has signed Rodgerick Brown, a forward from Pearl River Community College in Mississippi; Rey Idowu, a transfer forward from Illinois State; and Peyton Urbancic, a high school guard from Naples, Florida.