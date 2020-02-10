Tulsa sophomore pitcher and designated hitter Chenise Delce has been named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll, the league office announced on Monday.
Delce helped Tulsa to a 4-0 opening weekend, which included a four-game sweep at the Mercer Invitational, by hitting .571 (8-of-14) with four runs, a double, 3 home runs and 5 RBIs. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native posted a 1.286 slugging percentage and had at least one hit in all four games during the week.
She aided the TU quick start in game one against Tennessee Tech, where the Hurricane run-ruled the Golden Eagles 10-2. She began Friday's game with a single to left loading the bases leading to Tulsa's 4 run first inning; then in the bottom of the 4th she hit a solo home run that gave the Hurricane an 8-1 lead. She did not stop there, in the second game of the day on Friday against Eastern Kentucky she blasted a 2-run home run in the 5th to lead Tulsa to the 5-2 victory.