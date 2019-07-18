Former Jenks kicker Danny Donley has joined the University of Tulsa football team as a graduate transfer from Drake.
Last season, Donley was 9-for-9 on field goals with a season-long of 45 yards and was 34-of-37 on extra-point attempts. He also was the team's placekicker in 2017 and handled kickoffs in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.
Donley, whose father played golf at TU, was on three state-championship teams at Jenks, setting a school record with 21 career field goals and booting a 50-yard field goal in 2014 that was the longest in school history at the time.
Following a season in which the Hurricane made only 57 percent of its field-goal attempts, redshirt freshman Jacob Rainey appeared to emerge from the spring as the leading placekicker. John Parker Romo, who handled kickoffs last year, is no longer on the team, a TU spokesman said.