2014-11-1 sp-hstranchina (copy)

Kicker Danny Donley set a Jenks record with 21 career field goals during his high school career. Tulsa World file

 Brett Rojo

Former Jenks kicker Danny Donley has joined the University of Tulsa football team as a graduate transfer from Drake.

Last season, Donley was 9-for-9 on field goals with a season-long of 45 yards and was 34-of-37 on extra-point attempts. He also was the team's placekicker in 2017 and handled kickoffs in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

Donley, whose father played golf at TU, was on three state-championship teams at Jenks, setting a school record with 21 career field goals and booting a 50-yard field goal in 2014 that was the longest in school history at the time.

Following a season in which the Hurricane made only 57 percent of its field-goal attempts, redshirt freshman Jacob Rainey appeared to emerge from the spring as the leading placekicker. John Parker Romo, who handled kickoffs last year, is no longer on the team, a TU spokesman said.

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452