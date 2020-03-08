WICHITA, Kan. -- Rather than celebrate on the 182-mile bus ride back to campus, the University of Tulsa left Charles Koch Arena on Sunday with mixed feelings about the conclusion of the regular season.
The Hurricane’s pursuit of an outright American Athletic Conference championship fell flat in a 79-57 loss at Wichita State, a disappointing finale for a team that significantly overachieved preseason expectations.
“Tonight wasn’t our night,” coach Frank Haith said. “The magnitude of the game, I think it got to us a little bit.”
With the defeat, TU dropped into a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the shared title. By virtue of head-to-head records, the Hurricane will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and face the No. 6 Memphis-No. 11 East Carolina winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Our guys don’t have anything to hang their heads for,” Haith said. “They had a hell of a year and we’ll get ourselves ready to go play in the tournament.”
While wrapping up a first-round bye and bolstering an NCAA Tournament resume, the Shockers never trailed, scoring the game’s first nine points and going up 20 early in the second half. Aside from a TU flurry to pull within 10 with eight minutes left, Wichita State dominated in every aspect.
“Making winning plays, coming up with loose balls and rebounds and digging it out in the post – that’s what it takes to beat a team like Tulsa by 22,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. “They were playing for a lot. They had a lot riding (on the outcome).”
The Hurricane (21-10, 13-5) had a chance to get within single digits at the seven-minute mark but took an ill-advised shot that led to a three-point play by Jamarius Burton, who followed with 3-pointer. The run quickly extended to 11 points, and TU’s window of opportunity slammed shut.
With the game well out of reach, it turned ugly in the final minute when reserves Reggie Jones and Isaiah Hill received technicals along with Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson for shoving and exchanging words.
“That’s not Tulsa basketball,” Haith said. “We got our butts kicked. … There was a loose ball and their kid went to the floor. We didn’t go to the floor. There’s no time to be tough afterwards. I was a little disappointed in our actions in that situation and they will be dealt with.”
In the first half, Hurricane forward Martins Igbanu was 4-of-5 from the field while his teammates were 4-of-20. Igbanu was unable to establish a consistent presence inside and instead was left open at the key, where he knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers – his second and third makes of the season.
TU fell behind by as many as 13 in the first half but powered its way to within three on a steal by Elijah Joiner that led to a putback by Darien Jackson. From there, the Shockers scored five unanswered for a 34-26 halftime advantage.
Stevenson heated up to pour in 15 points in the second half, and Morris Udeze hit consecutive shots to put the home team up 22. Igbanu and Horne teamed up to score the next 12 points before Wichita State halted the run and closed the game out.
Igbanu and Horne combined for 35 points, but no other Hurricane player scored more than five. Brandon Rachal (four) and Joiner (three) finished with the same number of turnovers as points.
“I felt like our guys kind of tried to take on too much one-on-one,” Haith said. “This is the type of game or team that you play against to play that way and have success. We didn’t play well as a team. When you play a team that’s got the crowd like they have and the players that they have, you’re not going to have good success when you play that way.”