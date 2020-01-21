The University of Tulsa's Martina Okalova was named the American Athletic Conference women's tennis player of the week, and Kody Pearson was the men's tennis player of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Okalova has played an integral part in helping the Golden Hurricane to a 5-0 overall record in 2020. In singles, she is 10-3 overall and undefeated at the No. 1 position at 5-0 in her dual matches. The senior has defeated all five opponents in straight sets and held her last three foes scoreless in the second set. In doubles play, she is 13-5 overall, and 4-0 at No. 1 doubles with teammate Vera Ploner.
Pearson's latest ranked victory came in his first dual match of the season, as the Golden Hurricane defeated Mercer in a doubleheader. In the first match, Pearson gave TU its second point in the 6-1 dual match win, with a three-set triumph over 46th-ranked Oliver Stuart of Mercer 6-1, 2-6, 7-5. He would help secure Tulsa's second win of the season, 4-0, in straight sets over Hugo Lobo 6-3, 6-3. His lone doubles win in 2020 came in the No. 2 slot, as he teamed up with Connor Di Marco in a 6-3 decision over Stathis Tsiranidis and David Georgadze.