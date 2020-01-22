With his team up 35 points, Frank Haith waved off the University of Tulsa students raining down “overrated” chants at the Reynolds Center.
A dominant 80-40 win Wednesday night against No. 20 Memphis was more about a nearly flawless performance by the home team, which produced the largest margin of victory for the Hurricane against a ranked opponent in program history.
“I’m proud of our kids, how we fought, how we competed,” Haith said. “There’s not an area of the game that I think we didn’t do well.”
The Tigers, who were dealt the most lopsided defeat for a nationally ranked team against an unranked team in 27 years and their worst loss in series history, scored in the game what TU scored in each half. They lost at the Reynolds Center for the fifth consecutive time, all since Haith took over.
“I don’t know if our guys overlooked Tulsa because of the name,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “We did our due diligence as a coaching staff to let them know about their matchup zone and how hard they play.”
With the stunning outcome, the Hurricane won its fourth consecutive game and moved into first place atop the American Athletic Conference standings. The meeting with Memphis was the only one for the teams this season.
TU (13-5, 5-1) was the aggressor from the get-go, using high energy to build an early eight-point lead. While big man Precious Achiuwa scored the first eight points for the Tigers, Jeriah Horne heated up and pushed TU’s advantage to 26-10.
After his initial burst, Achiuwa was held scoreless for the last 13 minutes of the first half, and his teammates combined for nine points in that span while taking ill-advised shots and turning the ball over. The Hurricane, which entered as a slight home underdog, kept gunning.
Between a Memphis airball and a Memphis shot-clock violation, Martins Igbanu hit a hook shot to put TU up 20 with four minutes left in the half. Lawson Korita punctuated the first half with a 3-pointer, and the Hurricane led 42-17 at halftime.
After pulling away in the second half of tied halftime games in its past two outings, TU didn’t let up but instead managed to match its first-half production. An 11-0 run ended with a fast-break dunk by Darien Jackson and put the Tigers in a 60-28 hole with 12 minutes to go.
With four minutes left, the lead ballooned to 40 on a pair of free throws from Elijah Joiner. Despite leading scorer Brandon Rachal playing minimally down the stretch after picking up his fourth foul, the Hurricane didn’t allow Memphis get going.
“We kept talking at every timeout about that (possibility of a rally),” Haith said. “We were very understanding of that with our team at every timeout, about their ability to hit you big because they can turn you over and they can make shots.”
The Hurricane shot 50% from the field. Horne, whose dad played with Hardaway at Memphis, led the way with 21 points.
“We gave up 80 points today,” Hardaway said. “It’s pretty embarrassing.”