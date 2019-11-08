Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Allie Green IV (second from left) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Manny Bunch jump in the air to celebrate after stopping the UCF Knights on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during the football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 11/8/19. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Tulsa Golden Hurricane place kicker Jacob Rainey (right) kicks a field goal to put Tulsa up 34-31 late in the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights during the football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 11/8/19. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Brett Rojo
This time, Jacob Rainey’s kick went through the uprights.
Rainey, the University of Tulsa’s freshman kicker, made a 23-yard field goal with 5:09 left that ultimately gave the Golden Hurricane a 34-31 win over UCF on Friday night at Chapman Stadium.
At the 7:39 mark in the fourth quarter, Rainey missed a 35-yard field goal that would have resulted in the same score. It had the makings of déjà vu for TU after Rainey missed a 29-yard field goal that would have won the game as time expired the last time the Hurricane played in Chapman Stadium two weeks ago against Memphis.
But three plays after UCF took over following the missed field goal, cornerback Reggie Robinson II intercepted quarterback Dillon Gabriel and returned the ball to the Golden Knights’ 18-yard line, ultimately setting up Rainey’s second chance.
“Couldn’t be happier for (Rainey),” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “Very proud of his resilience through the tough times, because our team did a great job of rallying around him.
“He got a lot of unnecessary, undue stuff from the outside part (after the miss against Memphis), but our team stayed solid with him. He stepped up, made some big kicks tonight and couldn’t be happier for him.”
While games have not ended well for TU recently, they haven’t started great, either. But it was a different start and finish for the Hurricane on Friday night.
TU was the first to score off a Shamari Brooks’ 1-yard touchdown run on the Hurricane’s second possession of the game. Brooks’ score was TU’s first first-quarter touchdown since Week 3 against Oklahoma State.
UCF answered with back-to-back touchdowns, though, to end the first quarter up 14-7. Rainey ended the Golden Knights’ run with a 31-yard field goal early in the second quarter. The Hurricane’s next score came via touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Keenen Johnson for 35 yards. Smith left the game later in the half with a left knee injury and never returned. Montgomery did not know the severity of Smith’s injury after the game.
Seth Boomer, who started eight games for TU last season, replaced Smith and played the entire second half, during which the Hurricane outscored UCF 17-3 after trailing 28-17 at halftime.
Boomer hit Sam Crawford Jr. in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard TD to tie the game at 31 with 9:14 left. A play before that, the two connected for a 19-yard gain to convert a fourth-and-9.
“That was huge,” Boomer said. “We absolutely had to have that.”
The next score was Rainey’s field goal before the TU defense stalled UCF and ran the clock down.
TU’s win ended a five-game losing streak and improved the Hurricane to 3-7 before its second bye week. It was also TU’s first game since its bowl chances were erased with a loss to Tulane last week.
“Pride is something that we carry high,” TU defensive end Trevis Gipson said. “After those tough losses that we’ve encountered throughout the season, it gets us down a little bit, but at the end of the day, we just come back and work hard and persevere.”
SETH BOOMER
